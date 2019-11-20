San Angelo Police Host Event to Reunite Stolen Property with Recent Burglary Victims

SAN ANGELO, Texas – On Monday, December 2, 2019, the San Angelo Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division is inviting victims of burglary to Police Headquarters, 401 E. Beauregard, in an attempt to identify stolen property that has been recovered during recent burglary investigations.

Victims must bring at least one form of identification along with a Police Incident Report that that has been filed prior to November 18, 2019. This one-time event will be held from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Please direct inquiries to Detective Welch at (325) 657-4308.

If you believe you are a victim of burglary (storage unit, vehicle, etc.), please file a report with the San Angelo Police Department as soon as possible online at http://www.sanangelopolice.org/coplogic or call dispatch non-emergency (325) 657-4315 to have an officer respond. Do not make an online report for burglaries or thefts involving firearms, crime in progress, if the suspect is at the scene, or if the crime occurred outside the city limits. Please provide a detailed inventory of what property was stolen.

If you rent or own storage units in San Angelo, investigators urge you to regularly check your unit(s) and promptly file a police report if you believe you have been burglarized.

Courtesy: San Angelo Police Department