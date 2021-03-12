San Angelo Police Department, Texas DPS and Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office to conduct a two-day multi-agency DWI Task Force this weekend







SAN ANGELO, Texas – March 12 through March 13, Texas DPS Troopers, the Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office and the San Angelo Police Department will be conducting a two-day multi-agency DWI Task Force. The overall mission is to combat drunk driving in Tom Green County by implementing a high-visibility enforcement effort and a no-refusal initiative. This combined effort will help remove intoxicated drivers from Tom Green County roads and help prevent alcohol and drug related crashes.

This task force will run on Friday from 6 p.m. to Saturday at 4 a.m., and Saturday at 6 p.m. to Sunday at 4 a.m. Officers will focus on roadways with a history of arrests for impaired drivers during peak offense times.

Officers will conduct a high-visibility enforcement program focusing on a wide range of traffic violations, with primary focus on the detection of intoxicated drivers. After making an arrest for DWI, violators who refuse a breath test will be subject to a blood search warrant. Tom Green County District Judges will be available to sign warrants for the duration of the effort and a registered nurse will also be available at the Tom Green County Jail for blood draws.

What is the punishment for DWI 1st offense in Texas?

In Texas, a first offense DWI punishment is up to 180 days in the county jail, up to a $2000 fine and potentially a license suspension from 90 days to 1 year.

What is the punishment for a DWI 1st offense with a BAC over 0.15 in Texas?

In Texas, a first offense DWI punishment with a BAC greater than 0.15 is up to 1 year in the county jail, up to a $4000 fine and potentially a license suspension from 90 days to 1 year.

What is the punishment for DWI 2nd offense in Texas?

In Texas, the punishment if you are convicted of a second offense DWI, is up to 1 year in the county jail, up to a $4000 fine and a license suspension from 180 days to 2 years.

What is the punishment for DWI 3rd offense in Texas?

In Texas, the punishment if you are convicted of a third offense DWI, is up to 2 years in the county jail, up to a $10,000 fine and a license suspension from 180 days to 2 years.

What is the punishment for DWI with a child (age 15 or younger)?

In Texas, the punishment if you are convicted of a child-related offense DWI, is up to 2 years in the county jail, up to a $10,000 fine and a license suspension from 180 days to 2 years

*Please, don’t drink and drive. Make alternate plans if you are consuming alcohol*

Courtesy: Texas Department of Public Safety