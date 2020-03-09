San Angelo Police conducting shooting investigation

SAN ANGELO, Texas – The San Angelo Police Department says detectives are investigating a shooting that happened in the early morning hours of March 9, 2020 at Arden Ridge Apartments located at 3801 Arden Road.

Police say they were dispatched to the apartment complex around 2:00 a.m. in response to a call about a shooting victim. Police found the victim, a 24-year-old male, and he was transported to a hospital for non-life threatening injuries. Police say they believe the victim and shooting suspect are acquaintances. No arrests have been made at this point.

If you have tips about this ongoing and active investigation, or video from the immediate area, SAPD is urging you to call (325) 657-4315. To remain anonymous, tip online at http://bit.ly/SAPDTips247 or by text: text TIP SAPD to 888777 and follow the prompts.