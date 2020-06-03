San Angelo Police “conducting death investigation” after body is found in water

UPDATE: JUNE 3, 2020 4:11 P.M.

San Angelo Police issued a press release stating the following:

“Just after 11:30 a.m., San Angelo Police were dispatched to the 2100 block of North Van Buren for the report of an unconscious person in the Van Buren East Community Fishing Lake.

A deceased man, later identified as 27-year-old Kyle Woodman, was recovered from the water and officially pronounced deceased by Justice of the Peace Eddie Howard. An autopsy has been ordered.

This is an active investigation and no other information is available for release at this time.”

ORIGINAL STORY: San Angelo Police Department Public Information Officer Tracy Piatt-Fox says SAPD, along with the San Angelo Fire Department, responded to a call for an “unconscious subject” in the 2000 block of N. Van Buren.

When they arrived they “discovered there was a person in the water.” Officer Piatt-Fox said the first responders worked with City of San Angelo crews to retrieve the body from the water.

At this point, the only identification released is that the person is male.

SAPD is now conducting a “death investigation” and will release more information later today.