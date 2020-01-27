San Angelo Police asking for tips regarding first murder of 2020

SAN ANGELO, Texas – Investigators with the San Angelo Police Department are currently investigating a fatal stabbing that happened on Sunday, January 26, 2020 just before 1 a.m.

Police say the stabbing happened during altercation at the Stripes located at 1322 South Bryant Boulevard. The victim is 26-year-old Rhyheme Talton.

Police are asking any citizens who may have information about this murder to contact them and report tips.

You can call (325) 657-4315 or to remain anonymous, you can submit a tip online at http://bit.ly/SAPDTips247.

You can even report tips by text: text TIP SAPD to 888777 and follow the prompts.

We will continue to update this story as more information develops.

