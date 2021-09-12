San Angelo pays tribute to the lives lost on 9/11

SAN ANGELO, Texas- Memorials and remembrances are happening all over the nation but here at home many gathered at the river stage to pay tribute to the thousands of lives that were lost.

The memorial was held at the Bill Aylor Sr. memorial river stage to join the first responders of San Angelo as well as Mayor Gunter to honor those who sacrificed their lives. The tribute included a performance by the San Angelo community band, a key note address from Colonel Reilman of Goodfellow Air Force Base and candle lit moment of silence.

20 years later and Mason Matthews, of the San Angelo Fire Department, tells us the impact he continues to feel of the tragic events that happened on September 11, 2001.

“You know, when 9/11 happened I was a junior in high school I’ll never forget walking into my history class and watching everything happen on tv, 8 years later I became a firefighter. Obviously 9/11 is really important to me personally being a public servant, so I think its incredibly important to remember every year and never forget and I think its incredibly important to do something big on the 20th year anniversary of 9/11,” said Matthews.

The tribute in past years was held in the morning but Brenda Gunter, Mayor of San Angelo, wanted to shift the memorial to the evening so families from the community could participate.

“We need to constantly be reminded of what happened, the impact on our society, on our families on our lives on our loved ones and make sure our first responders know how much we appreciate what they do. they put their lives on the line everyday and the sacrifices they make are very special to me,” said Gunter.