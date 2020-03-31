San Angelo now has 9 confirmed cases of COVID-19

San Angelo, Texas– Tuesday’s COVID-19 test results from San Angelo confirm 3 new positive cases.

The 7th case is a preteen female. She and her household have been self-isolating since March 24.

The 8th case is a man in his 50s from out of town who was here for work purposes. He is currently hospitalized in San Angelo.

The 9th case is a man in his 70s. He is currently hospitalized in San Angelo.

The current testing results as of Tuesday, March 31 are as follows: