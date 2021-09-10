San Angelo native wins Military Excellence Award

Recruit Dallin Roberts earned the Military Excellence Award for graduating as the top sailor at Recruit Training Command near Chicago, IL

SAN ANGELO, Texas — San Angelo native, Dallin Roberts, a Seaman Recruit at Recruit Training Command Great Lakes, has earned the Military Excellence Award, according to a statement by the Navy Office of Community Outreach.

Roberts, who graduated as the top sailor from Recruit Training Command, said he joined the military for personal and professional growth.

“I am a patriot who has always dreamed of serving my country at the highest degree possible,” Roberts said. “My father served for 21 years and greatly influenced me. Seeing him serve and wanting to carry on a tradition of excellence and service is what inspired me to serve the greatest country in the world.”

