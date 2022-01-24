SAN ANGELO, Texas – True West magazine has chosen San Angelo as “Top 10” of the Top True Western Towns in the U.S. In 2019 and 2021, San Angelo was #2, while in 2020 and again this year, the city topped the list at #1.

San Angelo Mayor, Brenda Gunter, says, “San Angelo being named as the number one True Western City supports our long history of and great beginnings of a frontier city. We will always support those longstanding traditions that allow us to stand out and support all things western.”

Prior to 2019, San Angelo hadn’t made the list, but city officials share their pride in the fourth consecutive year in the Top True Western Towns “Top 10”.

Walt Koenig, President and CEO of the San Angelo Chamber of Commerce shares, “The winning continues in San Angelo. We are so honored to be recognized, once again, as the number one True

Western Town in the U.S. We are looking forward to welcoming everyone who comes to experience our

wonderful city and our western culture and heritage.”

This is the 17th year True West has presented this annual award. Editors base their selection on criteria

demonstrating how each town has preserved its history through old buildings, museums, and other institutions, events, and promotions of historic resources.