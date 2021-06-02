San Angelo Museum of Fine Arts’ VIRTUAL Family Move It!

SAN ANGELO, Texas – Education Staff at the San Angelo Museum of Fine Arts are doing their best to provide safe, fun and educational learning tools during this time.

Our motto is “We are not just about art on the walls but art in our lives.”

Due to health and safety regulations, Family Day will be hosted online with pickup kits available when you drive up to the main entrance.

You can still enjoy the awesome activities we had planned in the comfort of your own home! You can stop by the museum Saturday, June 12th, 10 A.M. to 4 P.M. and pick up an activity packet for free!

SAMFA is partnering with Ballet San Angelo to get you up and moving. Check out SAMFA’s social media for fun content to move it, move it! Stop by the Museum and pick up free art kits, including information about art in SAMFA’s Galleries and fun activities to do at home. All for FREE!

SAMFA is also partnering with Be Theatre and the San Angelo Independent School District to bring you a STEAM Challenge art kit based on “the Little Engine That Could”. Test out your art AND science skills with this fun train art project. This STEAM Challenge art kit will be available during Family Day Move It!

Drive up to the circle driveway, the main entrance to museum (where it says “Art Museum” in purple neon letters) and Education Staff will run your Kit to you from 10 am to 12 pm.

Otherwise, visit the front office in the afternoon to pick up your kit. Can’t make it? We will send any leftover kits the following week to the Children’s section of The Stephens Central County Library.

Please check in with our Facebook/Instagram and Website for updated information.

Courtesy: San Angelo Museum of Fine Arts