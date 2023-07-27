The San Angelo Museum of Fine Arts is undergoing roof repairs and interior remodeling. These repairs were prompted by a storm three years ago that damaged the roof. Those initial damages then began spreading to the interior.

Alex Freeman, president and CEO of SAMFA, says the seams where the halves of the roof meet took the bulk of the damage and that is where the leak began. The leak caused the mesquite flooring to become damaged and need replacing as well.

These repairs have been a long time coming, but are now officially underway.

“Right now they have taken both sides of the copper off and they are doing the trim, the gutters and the downspouts,” Freeman said.

Freeman said a handcrafted paneling is going to be installed early next week to provide the museum with a stronger roof structure. While these roof repairs are the main focus, Freeman said the repairs have also allowed them to begin construction on a collections storage with Fort Concho.

“Roof damage allowed us to begin construction on that, so it actually did help us because we were also able to sort of clean out 20-25 years of things that accumulate,” Freeman said.

The repairs and remodeling have caused the museum to close its doors, but just because those doors are closed does not mean the everyday operations of the museum have stopped.

“The museum is not just the building we have a lot of operations,” Freeman said. “We have one exhibit that is between Coop Gallery and Gallery Verde, we have a studio next-door and the education in the Concho Clay Studio are still active. We are just in a different place.”

Freeman said the museum is expected to celebrate the newly remodeled and repaired structure with a grand re-opening on January 19th.