The San Angelo Museum of Fine Arts building located in downtown San Angelo along the Concho River. Photograph by Ashtin Wade

SAN ANGELO, Texas(ConchoValleyHomepage) — The San Angelo Museum of Fine Art has received a grant from ​Texas Women for the Arts to be used to support their outreach programs for children, families, and schools in Tom Green County.

The $2000 grant is important because it assists SAMFA in maintaining the highest quality in arts programming for Tom Green County and the Concho Valley. ​​The quantity and quality of the museum’s education outreach and take-home kits are considered art education lifelines for the community.

The museum’s mission is to house and exhibit a permanent collection of art and space for traveling exhibitions, for the enjoyment and education of Texas and the Concho Valley region.

“On behalf of the board of trustees, the San Angelo Museum of Fine Arts is very grateful to receive a Texas Women for the Arts grant to support our award-winning education programming,” said Alex Freeman, President and CEO of the San Angelo Museum of Fine Arts. “We represent a region of Texas that is equivalent to the state of West Virginia in square miles, so this support is crucial for sharing our love for the arts with rural children.”

TWA is a statewide giving circle and membership program whose mission is to awaken and nurture the artist in every Texas child. Established in 2005, this philanthropic force of influential women from across the state has awarded 362 grants, totaling more than $4 million, and impacting more than three million Texas children.

TWA Grants are awarded on an annual basis and selected following a rigorous review process. To join Texas Women for the Arts, or to learn more about the program and the Texas Cultural Trust, visit TXCulturalTrust.org.