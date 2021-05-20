San Angelo Museum of Fine Arts is dedicated to reaching the community through art

SAN ANGELO, Texas (KLST / KSAN) – An art program that has lasted over a decade is gaining recognition for helping kids across West Texas by keeping their minds and creativity active during summer vacation



San Angelo Museum of Fine Arts is reinventing learning and creativity while adapting to circumstances caused by Covid-19. They’re offering a drive-up solution to bring art and learning to the community.



SAMFA and the Tom Green County Library have partnered to give art kits to families that they can do from home. According to SAMFA, “Printable activities and additional supplies will be included for FREE each Thursday* this summer from 3 – 6 pm, or until supplies run out. SAMFA staff will safely and hygienically hand packets to you from the safety of your car window. “



“So our motto for the museum is it’s not just on the walls of our lives, and it is incredibly important that the museum stays as a focal point for creativity,” says Bekah Coleman, curator of education at the museum.



She continues, “Almost like a leaning post a mecca for art and community standards so we work with a lot of other nonprofit organizations to create these art kits and to put them out, whether it be theater or valley, San Angelo so it’s interdisciplinary study, but the whole emphasis is the fact that we’re here for you, even during the tough times of Covid we are, re recreated education we reinvented everything so that we could continue to be part of the communities live with this program the museum. “