San Angelo Museum of Fine Arts holds virtual Family Day Give Back

SAN ANGELO, TX — The San Angelo Museum of Fine Art announced the virtual Family Day Give Back to be held on Saturday, December 12, 2020. Due to health and safety concerns, the event is being held virtually, with kits available to families who drive up to the main entrance of the museum.

According to a statement issued by SAMFA, “You can still enjoy the awesome activities we had planned in the comfort of your own home!

“You can stop by the museum Saturday, December 12th, 10 A.M. to 4P.M. and pick up an activity packet for free!

“Junior League of San Angelo will also be giving out FREE Christmas Books and SNACKTIVITY Kits with Junior League’s Kids in the Kitchen Program! Each kit contains information about featured artists in the current True Texas exhibit. True Texas: Folk & Traditional Arts of the Concho Valley, a juried selection of contemporary handcrafted works by exemplary makers in the region.

“Activities include embroidery kits, letters to the troops, 3D Christmas trees and more. All for FREE! It is a great way to spend the day with your family, learn a little and have lots of fun!

“Drive up to the circle driveway, the main entrance to museum (where it says “Art Museum” in purple neon letters) and Education Staff will run your Kit to you from 10 am to 12 pm. Otherwise,visit the front office in the afternoon to pick up your kit. Can’t make it? We will send any leftover kits the following week to the Children’s section of The Stephens Central County Library. Please check in with our Facebook/Instagram and Website for updated information.Online content for Saturday December 12th includes a virtual Tour.