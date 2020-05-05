San Angelo Museum of Fine Arts announces plan for summer programs

“What we’re going to do is push all of our programming that would be happening at the museum in June to an online format. So we’ll have daily videos, art tutorials, all kinds of artists doing demos in our studio to format for Facebook and Instagram. It’s free,” Bekah Coleman, Curator of Education for the San Angelo Museum of Fine Arts said.

SAMFA staff has handed out thousands of Art Survival Kits since they first came up with them at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. They also have printable activities on their website. With health and safety a major concern for many in the community, officials at SAMFA say moving June programming online was another step to keep the community safe.

However, Art Thursdays will still be happening, just in a different way. People can still pick up supplies to take home on Thursdays.

“Basically you can drive through the museum’s parking lot on Thursdays and our staff will hand you a packet through your car window so you can take it home and do it with your kids. So even if you can’t print at home we can prep those supplies for you so you can enjoy them with your family at home in an atmosphere that’s safe for everyone,” Coleman said.

The museum is hoping that all of their July programs can still take place at SAMFA.

“We’re going to try to have our July programs at the museum as planned. July programming is a little bit different since we only have one full week of a five-day camp. The rest of them are workshops. We’re going to try something different his year and do an English/Spanish class,” Coleman said.

Registration for July camps and workshops opens on Saturday, May 9, 2020. However, if they have to be cancelled, SAMFA will give participants a full refund and will let those who have registered about the cancellation in advance.