SAN ANGELO, Texas – A San Angelo man was sentenced 10 years confinement in connection to the death of Rey Robles, Jr. on February 25, 2021 and for assaulting a Detention Officer at the Tom Green County Jail, according to a release from the Tom Green County District Attorney’s Office.

According to the release, Mauricio Portillo, 22 of San Angelo, pled guilty to Murder, Tampering with Evidence, and Assault on a Public Servant. The defendant received 10 years confinement in the Texas Department of Criminal Justice for the Murder, 5 years confinement for the Tampering with Physical Evidence, and 5 years confinement for the Assault on a Public Servant.

According to court documents, Rey Robles, Jr. was shot and killed during a marijuana drug transaction.

Witness statements said that Robles pulled out a handgun, struck the person that was selling the narcotics in a possible robbery attempt, and threatened others that were in the apartment with his handgun. Mauricio Portillo, who was present in the apartment, pulled out his own handgun and shot and killed Robles. After the shooting, Portillo and others at the scene switched firearms and Portillo fled.

After a thorough investigation by the San Angelo Police Department, Portillo was arrested for Murder and Tampering with Evidence. On the day he was arrested, Portillo assaulted a Detention Officer at the Tom Green County Jail.