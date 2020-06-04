San Angelo Man Injured in Southeast San Angelo Shooting early Thursday morning

SAN ANGELO, Texas – Just after 2:40 a.m., San Angelo Police were dispatched to the 700 block of Era Street for the report of a shooting.

Arriving officers located a 31-year-old San Angelo man suffering from apparent gunshot wounds to the lower extremities. The officers quickly applied two tourniquets to prevent further loss of blood before the victim could be transported to a nearby hospital for further treatment. The man is reportedly in stable condition.

The preliminary investigation revealed the victim was most likely shot while he was standing in the roadway. No arrests have been made.

If you have any information about this incident or if you have any home surveillance video from the area, please contact Detective Hernandez at (325) 659-8015. To remain anonymous, tip online at http://bit.ly/SAPDTips247 or by text: text TIP SAPD to 888777 and follow the prompts.

Courtesy: San Angelo Police Department