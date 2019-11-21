San Angelo man found guilty of cattle theft

SAN ANGELO, Texas – A Tom Green County jury found Dusty Thompson, 44, guilty of Theft of Cattle/Horse/Exotic Livestock <$150K on Wednesday, November 20.

Thompson entered a “not guilty” plea to the crime that happened in October 2016. Court records say that during that time, three black cows wandered onto Thompson’s property located at 801 FM 584.

Thompson then reportedly decided to keep the cattle and eventually moved them to a pasture he owned on US 277 South.

Witnesses told Special Ranger Kenny Wadsworth with the Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association that Thompson repeatedly made comments about keeping then butchering the cattle for consumption. The reports say, Thompson asked several people to help him with the butchering process and was watching YouTube videos on how to butcher cattle.

Special Ranger Wadsworth contacted the owner of the cows and he said he was unaware they were loose and had not been notified by anyone about them being found elsewhere.

The jury is expected to hand down a sentence Thursday.