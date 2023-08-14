DENVER (KDVR) — A woman from Colorado was killed and a local man from Texas was critically injured after falling hundreds of feet at Rocky Mountain National Park Saturday night.

A 25-year-old man from San Angelo, Texas and a 21-year-old woman from Severance and were coming down in the Flying Dutchman couloir, located between Longs Peak and Mount Meeker, according to a press release from RMNP.

At some point in their descent, RMNP said the two fell some 300 feet. Other park visitors notified park rangers and began assisting the man.

Rangers and paramedics rendered advanced medical care on the scene, according to RMNP, but the woman died and the man was rescued and airlifted to the Medical Center of the Rockies.

RMNP said that because of weather conditions, the woman’s body had yet to be recovered as of Sunday evening. RMNP said her body will be recovered Monday as long as weather and resources permit.

The Boulder County Coroner’s Office will release her identity after the next of kin are notified.

RMNP said it is investigating the incident.