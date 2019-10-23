San Angelo man arrested, charged with crimes against children

SAN ANGELO, Texas – Tom Green County Jail records indicate that 24-year-old Dustin McVinnie was arrested by the Department of Public Safety on October 23.

McVinnie is charged with one count of sexual assault, one count of sexual assault of a child, and one count of possession of child pornography.

Court records show that the charge of sexual assault dates back to October 2012. The charge of sexual assault of a child is listed as being committed on November 20, 2018. The date for the charge of possession of child pornography is listed as May 20, 2019.

According to court records, a bond of $600,000 is being recommended.

This is a developing story.

