San Angelo man added to Sheriff’s most wanted for intoxication assault with vehicle

James Paul Hall was added to the Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office Most Wanted list.

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office has added one more person to the Sheriff’s Most Wanted list, according to a statement issued this morning, Friday, December 3, 2021.

James Paul Hall, of San Angelo, is being sought by the Sheriff’s Office — he is charged with Intoxication Assault with Vehicle – Severe Bodily Injury.

The Sheriff’s Office says Hall is 5 feet, 7 inches tall, and weighs 185 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information about Hall’s whereabouts can call the Sheriff’s Office at (325) 655-8111.