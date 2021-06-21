San Angelo man accused of dragging girlfriend out of moving car by her head

SAN ANGELO, Texas — A San Angelo man is accused of pulling his girlfriend out of a moving vehicle by her head and is being held at the Tom Green County Jail, according to public jail records.

Tracy Cannon, of San Angelo, was arrested on Saturday, June 19, 2021 for charges of unlawful restraint with exposure to serious bodily injury and continuous violence against the family for events police say occurred earlier that day.

According to a warrant issued in Tom Green County, witnesses say Cannon assaulted his girlfriend near a residence on the 600 block of W. 19th Street. During the assault, police say the victim was “restrained and dragged back to her mother’s house,” by Cannon.

The victim was able to escape Cannon and attempted to enter a vehicle that was approaching a nearby intersection. Police say Cannon “… restrained and drug [the] victim by her head out of the door way as the vehicle drove off.”

Police say a neighbor who witnessed the assault intervened and gave the victim a place to stay while “… Cannon retreated to his residence.” Police who arrived later were told that the victim had been assaulted by Cannon less than 6 months earlier.

As of this writing, Cannon is being held on $40,000 bond for the two charges; $15,000 for Unlawful Restraint with Exposure to Serious Bodily Injury and $25,000 for Continuous Violence Against the Family.