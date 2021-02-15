San Angelo Jeep Club gives free rides to first responders, healthcare workers during historic snow storm

SAN ANGELO, Texas – Moments after a Facebook status was posted, Jarrod Casler, president of San Angelo Jeep Club (SAJC), began getting messages. The reason: SAJC is offering healthcare workers and first responders free rides to and from work.

“The idea same together when myself, James and Regina Bartlett talked about people not being able to make it to work, so we decided to make some posts about the possibilities of getting our club involved to offer free rides to first responders, and Healthcare workers of February 14th.” Casler said.

Casler is also a first responder. He’s a civilian firefighter at Goodfellow Air Force Base.

“I know we have to report to work no matter what the weather is, and do the job,” Casler said.

Within the first 12 hours, the SAJC provided more than 50 rides to nurses employed at Shannon Medical Center. Some members, according to Casler, continued to provide rides until 2 and 3 a.m. on February 15th.

Since 6 a.m. on the 15th, the SAJC has provided more than 15 rides, have at least half a dozen lined up for this evening, and is continuing to take requests.

According to Casler, the SAJC members have also delivered portable heaters to a woman with a one-year-old child after her heater stopped working.

“I’m so incredibly proud of the members of SAJC that went above and beyond when we gave them less than a 15 minute minute notice that we wanted to provide free rides. SAJC is here to support our community and I thank everyone who sent me messages saying they could help give rides. Also, to everyone who sent me thank you messages, you are beyond welcome. SAJC is here for all of San Angelo!!” Casler said.

Photos provided by Jarrod Casler.