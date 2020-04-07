San Angelo ISD welcomes new communications team members

SAN ANGELO, Texas – San Angelo Independent School District is pleased to announce new members to our communications team. Mrs. Whitney Watson Wood will serve as the Executive Director of
Communication and Ms. Molly Johnson will serve as Director of Community Relations.
Mrs. Wood is an experienced civil attorney and marketing and public relations professional.
Prior to her experience as an attorney, she was an advertising account manager for HEB out
of San Antonio. Mrs. Wood’s Juris Doctorate is from St. Mary’s University School of Law and
she has a Bachelor of Science from the University of Texas. Mrs. Wood will begin her career
with SAISD in July.
Ms. Johnson comes to SAISD with over 7 years of experience in branding, marketing
strategy, and project management. Most recently, Ms. Johnson served as Marketing
Manager for TimeClock Plus. A native of West Texas, Ms. Johnson is a proud graduate of
Central High School ’08 and has a Bachelor of Science from Texas A&M University. Ms.
Johnson started her career with SAISD in March.
San Angelo ISD is excited to welcome both Mrs. Wood and Ms. Johnson to our team.
Courtesy: San Angelo ISD Communications Department
