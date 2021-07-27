San Angelo ISD unveils plan to distribute iPads to students and staff

SAN ANGELO, Texas – San Angelo ISD’s Assistant Superintendent of Curriculum and Instruction, Dr. Jana Rueter, unveiled a digital learning environment plan to distribute iPads to every teacher and student, during the July Regular Board Meeting.

According to the release, the inclusion of innovative technologies within our everyday learning practices directly correlates with the District’s goal to provide our students with a relevant and inspiring education which produces future-ready graduates in a digital generation.

San Angelo ISD is planning a phased approach to device distribution to students and teachers in order to provide thoughtful training and practices in each phase. The first phase of the district program will begin with putting iPads into the hands of our high school teachers at the end of July 2021 which will help familiarize them with the devices and ed-tech platforms which will later become used by their students. The second phase will include distribution to our middle school and elementary teachers and students. More information will be released about each phase closer to the dates of distribution.

“Distributing iPads to our students and staff allows SAISD an opportunity to provide a digital learning tool to access instructional resources which inspires our students to become future-ready in the digital environment,” said Dr. Jana Rueter. “These iPad’s will provide our students quality and dependable access to our teachers and instruction through our Learning Management Systems and digital resources.”

We look forward to providing your students with learning experiences designed for their superior talents with digital devices and connections.

