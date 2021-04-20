San Angelo ISD Partners with Schneider Electric to celebrate Earth Day with tree plantings

Courtesy of Whitney Wood:

San Angleo, Texas (April 20)- San Angelo ISD exercises its commitment to energy efficiency and the environment through an Earth Day celebration with Schneider Electric, a multinational company specializing inenergy and automation digital solutions for efficiency and sustainability.

WHO: San Angelo Independent School District, San Angelo, Texas & Schneider Electric, a

global specialist in energy management

WHAT: Earth Day Celebration in advance of Earth Day 2021 for District Energy Efficiency

Project

WHEN/WHERE: Tuesday, April 20, 2021, outdoors at the following 3 SAISD campuses

● Lincoln Middle School at approximately 9:30am at 255 E 50th St, San Angelo, TX

76903;

● Holiman Elementary School at approximately 12:35pm at 1900 Ricks Dr, San Angelo,

TX 76905; and

● Lake View High School, at approximately 2:20pm at 900 E 43rd St, San Angelo, TX

76903

WHY: Please join the San Angelo ISD and Schneider Electric for an Earth Day celebration at

Holiman Elementary School, Lincoln Middle School, and Lake View High School. As part of

the event, students at each school will be participating in a tree planting ceremony of red

oak trees donated by Schneider Electric. By planting a tree on the school’s campus, the goal

is for students to see the tree as a symbol that inspires and reminds them to protect the

Earth and make the most of their energy. During the Earth Day celebration Schneider Electric

representatives will provide remarks on how students can participate in the District’s

sustainability movement.

San Angelo ISD has partnered with Schneider Electric since January 2020, when it began

work on a comprehensive infrastructure improvement project. This project focused o

replacing aging infrastructure and increasing the efficiency of the district’s Glenn and Lincoln

middle school buildings.

In recent years, San Angelo ISD has been challenged by aging infrastructure in its facilities.

Through this project, the district was able to tackle its critical infrastructure issues without

bond issue or tax increase for the San Angelo community. This project helped the district

save on energy and maintenance expenses, while simultaneously streamlining district

operations and enhancing the student experience and classroom learning environment.

Improvements across the district’s middle school buildings included:

● Upgraded heating and cooling systems that are designed to improve occupant

comfort, energy efficiency, and system reliability.

● Updated Building Automation System (BAS) that will provide scheduling of HVAC

equipment to match occupant schedules as well as optimize energy efficiency and

improve occupant comfort.

About Schneider Electric

Over the past 29 years, Schneider Electric has successfully implemented more than 81

energy savings performance contract (ESPC) projects across the nation, saving its clients

nearly $2.7 billion. This project delivery method helps publicly funded entities make capital

improvements over longer payback periods and offers many long-term benefits such as

improved facility efficiency, occupant comfort, financial management and environmental

protection. For more information on how Schneider Electric helps K-12 schools tackle energy

efficiency, please visit www.schneider-electric.us/enable or contact your local Schneider

Electric representative.