San Angelo ISD Partners with Schneider Electric to celebrate Earth Day with tree plantings

Courtesy of Whitney Wood:
San Angleo, Texas (April 20)- San Angelo ISD exercises its commitment to energy efficiency and the environment through an Earth Day celebration with Schneider Electric, a multinational company specializing inenergy and automation digital solutions for efficiency and sustainability.
WHO: San Angelo Independent School District, San Angelo, Texas & Schneider Electric, a
global specialist in energy management
WHAT: Earth Day Celebration in advance of Earth Day 2021 for District Energy Efficiency
Project
WHEN/WHERE: Tuesday, April 20, 2021, outdoors at the following 3 SAISD campuses
● Lincoln Middle School at approximately 9:30am at 255 E 50th St, San Angelo, TX
76903;
● Holiman Elementary School at approximately 12:35pm at 1900 Ricks Dr, San Angelo,
TX 76905; and
● Lake View High School, at approximately 2:20pm at 900 E 43rd St, San Angelo, TX
76903
WHY: Please join the San Angelo ISD and Schneider Electric for an Earth Day celebration at
Holiman Elementary School, Lincoln Middle School, and Lake View High School. As part of
the event, students at each school will be participating in a tree planting ceremony of red
oak trees donated by Schneider Electric. By planting a tree on the school’s campus, the goal
is for students to see the tree as a symbol that inspires and reminds them to protect the
Earth and make the most of their energy. During the Earth Day celebration Schneider Electric
representatives will provide remarks on how students can participate in the District’s
sustainability movement.
San Angelo ISD has partnered with Schneider Electric since January 2020, when it began
work on a comprehensive infrastructure improvement project. This project focused o
replacing aging infrastructure and increasing the efficiency of the district’s Glenn and Lincoln
middle school buildings.
In recent years, San Angelo ISD has been challenged by aging infrastructure in its facilities.
Through this project, the district was able to tackle its critical infrastructure issues without
bond issue or tax increase for the San Angelo community. This project helped the district
save on energy and maintenance expenses, while simultaneously streamlining district
operations and enhancing the student experience and classroom learning environment.
Improvements across the district’s middle school buildings included:
● Upgraded heating and cooling systems that are designed to improve occupant
comfort, energy efficiency, and system reliability.
● Updated Building Automation System (BAS) that will provide scheduling of HVAC
equipment to match occupant schedules as well as optimize energy efficiency and
improve occupant comfort.
About Schneider Electric
Over the past 29 years, Schneider Electric has successfully implemented more than 81
energy savings performance contract (ESPC) projects across the nation, saving its clients
nearly $2.7 billion. This project delivery method helps publicly funded entities make capital
improvements over longer payback periods and offers many long-term benefits such as
improved facility efficiency, occupant comfort, financial management and environmental
protection. For more information on how Schneider Electric helps K-12 schools tackle energy
efficiency, please visit www.schneider-electric.us/enable or contact your local Schneider
Electric representative.