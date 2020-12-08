San Angelo ISD partners with San Angelo Area Foundation for San Angelo READS! Literacy Initiative Launch

Photo Courtesy: San Angelo ISD Communications Department

SAN ANGELO, Texas – San Angelo ISD is excited to announce we will host a feature San Angelo READS! event in partnership with the San Angelo Area Foundation (SAAF) at Bradford

Elementary School on Wednesday, December 9th at 1:00 pm as part of the launch of

the community-wide literacy initiative and in celebration of San Angelo READS! Day.

The event will be held outside of the school and include a live read-along of the book

“San Angelo A to Z” by the local, award-winning author Linda Thorsen Bond, messages about the importance of literacy from SAISD Assistant Superintendent of Curriculum and Instruction Dr. Jana Rueter, SAAF Vice President, Development and Marketing Janet Karcher and Mayor Brenda Gunter, and a visit from HEBuddy of HEB. This event will follow all SAISD safety protocol, including masks, to protect our students and staff.

All 3rd grade students in SAISD will receive their very own copy of the “San Angelo A to Z” book

compliments of SAAF on Wednesday. Children who do not read on grade level by the

end of the 3rd grade only have a 1 in 8 chance of catching up to other students who

are reading within their grade level and are 4 times more likely to drop out of school.

SAISD and SAAF selected 3rd grade students to receive the book to help inspire a

love for reading at this important age.

SAISD will share a produced read-along video of the book featuring a 3rd grader from

each SAISD elementary school and community partners Wednesday on the San

Angelo READS! webpage www.saisd.org/read and from SAISD social media channels.

From “A is for Art” to “Z is for Zapatos”, the book is a young reader’s guide to tour

San Angelo and learn fascinating tidbits and facts about the City.

The San Angelo READS! community-wide literacy initiative led by SAISD was

announced last week. The District created San Angelo READS! to promote and

encourage reading and the future-ready learner profile attributes among SAISD

students and the greater community. The goal of San Angelo READS! is to increase

awareness of the importance of literacy, and to inspire a love for reading. This

exciting initiative is driven by statistics which show how vitally important literacy is

to providing all students with the opportunities to succeed at a young age. Children

and teenagers who read for pleasure on a daily or weekly basis score better on

reading and writing tests than infrequent or non-readers.

San Angelo ISD is committed to building literacy skills which create students who are

prepared for future successes, and thus, building a better tomorrow for our students

and community! The San Angelo community is invited to help promote literacy by

reading at home with children, donating a book to a child in need, or supporting

literacy programs in our community.

Follow the San Angelo ISD Facebook, Twitter, and website, www.saisd.org/read, to

see how we celebrate San Angelo READS! Day. Community members are encouraged

to share how they celebrate and participate in San Angelo READS! Day through the

hashtag #SAISDReads.

The San Angelo Area Foundation manages over 360 charitable funds benefiting a

multitude of causes throughout the Concho Valley. Established in 2002, the San

Angelo Area Foundation is a community foundation with assets over $150 million

and has granted over $100 million to area causes since inception. For more

information about the Foundation, please visit their website www.saafound.org.

Courtesy: San Angelo ISD Communications Department