San Angelo ISD partners with local industry, leaders for STEM opportunities

(SAN ANGELO, Texas, Feb. 23, 2021) — San Angelo ISD has partnered with the SME Education Foundation to make manufacturing and engineering education and career opportunities available at the West Texas Training Center for students via the Foundation’s Partnership Response In Manufacturing Education (PRIME) schools initiative.

Made possible through funding from Ethicon, Principal LED, the City of San Angelo Development Corp. and the San Angelo Chamber of Commerce, students at Central and Lake View high schools now have new opportunities to explore career preparation and growth at the West Texas Training Center.

SME PRIME schools directly address the manufacturing and engineering talent shortage by partnering with industry to provide modern equipment, a tailored curriculum and hands-on training to high schools across the country. SME PRIME students learn about manufacturing and engineering technology and processes through an industry-informed curriculum tailored to meet the needs of local industry.

“This partnership provides valuable, industry-relevant education and training for San Angelo students,” said Roxanne Fentress, director of Career and Technology Education for San Angelo ISD. “Our collaboratively designed curriculum will give students a unique opportunity to explore manufacturing, engineering and STEM, expanding their career opportunities after graduation.”

The SME PRIME program works with local manufacturers to develop and access a pool of skilled local talent who have been trained — and often certified — to fill specific roles at their respective companies, providing a direct community benefit.

“SME PRIME schools are central to our commitment to inspiring, preparing and supporting young people,” said Rob Luce, SME Education Foundation vice president. “Our partnership with the San Angelo Independent School District is an achievement, and we’re proud to join with Ethicon, Principal LED and community leaders to welcome these committed educators to our national team.”

Since 2011, SME PRIME schools have been initiated in 62 communities across 22 states, creating opportunities for more than 100,000 students. In 2019 and 2020 alone, the SME Education Foundation partnered with 14 new schools to create custom programs through partnerships with private industry.

The San Angelo Independent School District operates 17 elementary schools, three middle schools, one freshman campus, two high schools and two alternative campuses. The district serves more than 14,500 students.

About the SME Education Foundation

As the philanthropic arm of SME, an internationally recognized nonprofit organization serving the manufacturing industry, the SME Education Foundation inspires, prepares and supports the next generation of manufacturing and engineering talent. The Foundation leverages the 90-year history and thought leadership of SME in the manufacturing and engineering industry to provide curated experiences for thousands of high school students at SME conferences and tradeshows and builds hands-on manufacturing programs in high schools across the country. The Foundation also awards millions of dollars in scholarships every year to graduating high school seniors and both undergraduate and graduate students. Through its SME PRIME program, the Foundation has reached over 100,000 students in 62 schools across 22 states. All Foundation activities are designed to empower young people to pursue careers in manufacturing and engineering. Visit the SME Education Foundation at smeeducationfoundation.org. Follow @mfgeducation on Twitter or facebook.com/SME.Education.Foundation.

Courtesy: SME Education Foundation Public Relations