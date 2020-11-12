San Angelo ISD Executive Director of Athletics Rodney Chant named Athletic Director of the Year

THSADA President Rodney Chant

SAN ANGELO, Texas – Congratulations to San Angelo ISD’s Executive Director of Athletics Rodney Chant for the honor of being named the 2020 Athletic Director of the Year by the Texas

High School Athletic Director Association (THSADA).

The award is presented annually to the THSADA president in recognition of their

dedicated service, leadership, and special contributions to their local, regional and

state levels of interscholastic athletic administration. Coach Chant served as

president of THSADA from 2019 – 2020.

Coach Chant is entering his 27th year in education. He began his career in Terrell

ISD as a coach. He then moved to Pasadena ISD where he served as Assistant

Athletic Director and was later promoted to Director of Athletics. In 2016, Chant

became the Director of Athletics at Fort Bend ISD. Under his leadership, Fort Bend

ISD attended multiple team state championships, individual state championships as

well as multiple team and individual state runners-up.

San Angelo ISD welcomed Coach Chant to lead our athletics department in July of this year.

San Angelo ISD is so proud of Coach Chant and his dedication to our students,

coaching staff and athletic programs, especially during this unprecedented year.