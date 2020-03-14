San Angelo ISD cancels all schools and school activities for March 16th to March 20th

SAN ANGELO, Texas – Amid ongoing concerns and continued nationwide spread of Coronavirus (COVID-19), San Angelo ISD is implementing a preventative closure plan out of an abundance of caution to minimize potential community spread. All schools and school activities including athletics, clubs, and extra-curricular activities are canceled March 16 – March 20.

Although there has been no confirmation of COVID-19 in our city, SAISD is aware of the self-reporting and self quarantining of individuals in our community who have traveled to areas of high exposure and with a high concentration of confirmed cases.

We ask our families to continue to self-report by sending an email to communications@saisd.org if any of the following conditions apply:

You have traveled to a country with a Level 3 travel advisory for the Coronavirus as identified by the CDC or the US Department of State in the last 14 days

You have been in contact with anyone who has been diagnosed with COVID-19 or anyone who is currently being tested

You are being actively monitored or observed by any local, county, state or federal public health agency due to risk of Coronavirus

If you have symptoms (fever, cough, shortness of breath) similar to those described for COVID-19, contact a medical professional and follow instructions.

This is a dynamic situation that is constantly evolving. Through our daily updates from the Texas Education Agency, local and state officials, and community health care partners, we will continue to provide updated information as it becomes available.

Courtesy: San Angelo Independent School District

