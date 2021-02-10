San Angelo ISD campuses to connect virtually February 11th due to continued water issues

Based on additional information released today, February 10, 2021, from City officials including the Water Utilities Director and Health Inspector, it is determined a majority of our campuses are still without access to water. Therefore, San Angelo ISD campuses will be closed to students tomorrow, February 11, 2021 and students will connect virtually.

Elementary Students:

In-person students will need to use the Schoology Learning Management System and 1) log-in for attendance purposes, 2) make progress in your assigned course work, and 3) communicate with the teacher through Schoology, or other communication methods used by your student’s teacher such as Class Dojo or Remind. Completion of assignments and communications can occur throughout the day and do not necessarily have to occur during the scheduled class time.

We understand not all elementary students may have access to devices or reliable internet connectivity; therefore, accommodations will be made in such situations as needed.

Virtual Academy students will continue to participate in virtual learning using Edgenuity.

Middle School Students:

In-person students will need to use the Schoology Learning Management System and 1) log-in for attendance purposes, 2) make progress in your assigned course work, and 3) communicate with the teacher through Schoology. Completion of assignments and communications can occur throughout the day and does not necessarily have to occur during the scheduled class period.

We understand not all middle school students may have access to devices or reliable internet connectivity; therefore, accommodations will be made in such situations as needed.

Extracurricular activities and athletic schedules will be communicated by coaches and sponsors.

Virtual Academy students will continue to participate in virtual learning using Edgenuity.

High School Students:

In-person students will need to use the Schoology Learning Management System, and will be expected to log in to all courses through Schoology and 1) complete an assignment, 2) make progress in the course, or 3) communicate with the teacher through Schoology. All students must log into their second period for attendance purposes. Completion of assignments and communications can occur throughout the day and does not necessarily have to occur during the scheduled class period.

Extracurricular activities and athletic schedules will be communicated by coaches and sponsors.

Virtual Academy students will continue to participate in virtual learning using Edgenuity.

Grab-and-Go Lunches:

Students can pick up “grab-and-go” curbside lunches as part of the free meals for all children between 12:00 – 1:35 pm at Lee Middle School – 2500 Sherwood Way. Parents and students will not need to pre-order meals through SchoolCafe.

Continue to check our website, Facebook, Twitter, or other local media channels for further related updates. The safety of our students, staff and families is our top priority. San Angelo ISD will remain in communication with the City of San Angelo officials and monitor the situation and developments closely. We appreciate the understanding, cooperation and adaptability of our students, staff, families and community.