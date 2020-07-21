San Angelo ISD announces “Engaging Equity Plan” to determine retention of current name or renaming of Lee Middle School

*Below is a press release sent by San Angelo ISD.
San Angelo Independent School District and its Board of Trustees announces additional
details on a collaborative plan called Engaging Equity to thoughtfully review the retention of
the existing name or renaming of Lee Middle School.
The plan focuses on respecting community ideals while embracing inclusivity and equity for
students. The process will include Town Hall and survey opportunities open to all interested
persons for broad input as well as other events designed for groups particularly impacted by
the matter.
The Calendar of Events for the plan includes:
● August 4: virtual Focus Groups
● August 6 (11am-1pm and 6pm-8pm): virtual Town Hall meetings open to the public*
● September 1: in-person Focus Groups
● August 26-September 14: online survey open to the public
● September 15 (11am-1pm and 6pm-8pm): virtual Town Hall meetings open to the
public*
● October 8: Advisory Council Design Team reviews the data to determine next steps
● October 19: proposal on retention or renaming action taken to the Board of Trustees
for consideration
All Town Hall meetings and focus groups will be led by Dr. Luz Martinez and Dr. Dawson Orr.
Events will include the capability to engage in both English and Spanish language. For virtual
Town Hall meetings, community members will be provided a link to enter the meeting from
their devices. Details on how to participate will be announced at a later date.
Dr. Martinez is a bilingual educator with over 30 years of experience including three principal
positions at economically disadvantaged, minority-serving high schools. Dr. Orr’s
professional experience in education spans 40 years. He previously served as superintendent
in Pampa ISD, Wichita Falls ISD and Highland Park ISD, and is now a college professor.
The Engaging Equity plan remains subject to change. Updates will be posted at
www.saisd.org/EngagingEquity and on the district Facebook page.