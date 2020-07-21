San Angelo ISD announces “Engaging Equity Plan” to determine retention of current name or renaming of Lee Middle School

*Below is a press release sent by San Angelo ISD.

San Angelo Independent School District and its Board of Trustees announces additional

details on a collaborative plan called Engaging Equity to thoughtfully review the retention of

the existing name or renaming of Lee Middle School.

The plan focuses on respecting community ideals while embracing inclusivity and equity for

students. The process will include Town Hall and survey opportunities open to all interested

persons for broad input as well as other events designed for groups particularly impacted by

the matter.

The Calendar of Events for the plan includes:

● August 4: virtual Focus Groups

● August 6 (11am-1pm and 6pm-8pm): virtual Town Hall meetings open to the public*

● September 1: in-person Focus Groups

● August 26-September 14: online survey open to the public

● September 15 (11am-1pm and 6pm-8pm): virtual Town Hall meetings open to the

public*

● October 8: Advisory Council Design Team reviews the data to determine next steps

● October 19: proposal on retention or renaming action taken to the Board of Trustees

for consideration



All Town Hall meetings and focus groups will be led by Dr. Luz Martinez and Dr. Dawson Orr.

Events will include the capability to engage in both English and Spanish language. For virtual

Town Hall meetings, community members will be provided a link to enter the meeting from

their devices. Details on how to participate will be announced at a later date.

Dr. Martinez is a bilingual educator with over 30 years of experience including three principal

positions at economically disadvantaged, minority-serving high schools. Dr. Orr’s

professional experience in education spans 40 years. He previously served as superintendent

in Pampa ISD, Wichita Falls ISD and Highland Park ISD, and is now a college professor.

The Engaging Equity plan remains subject to change. Updates will be posted at

www.saisd.org/EngagingEquity and on the district Facebook page.