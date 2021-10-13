San Angelo ISD and Region 15 to host informational weeks on College Financial Aid Applications for FAFSA and TASFA

SAN ANGELO, Texas – According to a release from San Angelo ISD, access to the application for federal college student aid for the 2022-2023 school year is now open at Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA).

Through the FAFSA link, SAISD students planning to attend college next year and their families can apply for their share of $150 billion in aid. This year, it is anticipated that it will be more important than ever to complete FAFSA applications as soon as possible to improve the likelihood of receiving aid.

To learn more about FAFSA and other financial aid options, SAISD and the Education Service Center Region 15 are hosting FAFSA and TASFA informational weeks here in San Angelo. The purpose of these free sessions is to guide parents and students through the application process for both the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) and the Texas Application for State Financial Aid (TASFA).

These applications, which are vital for students planning to attend college, help families find financial aid (including grants, loans and work-study) that matches their needs.

Families are encouraged to complete and submit the FAFSA/TASFA even if they are unsure at this time of their student’s educational plans for next year as funds from FAFSA/TASFA are on a first come, first served basis.

The following October and November sessions are being offered. Students and families can attend any of the below sessions regardless of location or the campus the student attends.

ESC Region 15 FAFSA/TAFSA Week:

Education Service Center Region 15 Monday, October 18, 2021 5:00 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. 612 S. Irene Street – Conference Center Colorado Room



Central High School Tuesday, October 19, 2021 5:00 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. 655 Caddo Street – Tucker Building Room 109



Lake View High School Wednesday, October 20, 2021 5:00 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. 900 E. 43rd Street – LVHS Library



Angelo State University Thursday, October 21, 2021 5:00 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. 2601 W. Avenue N – Math and Computer Science Building Computer Lab Room 111A



San Angelo ISD FAFSA/TAFSA Week:

Central High School – for Central students ONLY Monday, November 15, 2021 – Friday, November 19, 2021 8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. By appointment only by emailing Maria Ashworth at maria.ashworth@saisd.org



Lake View High School – for Lake View students ONLY Monday, November 15, 2021 – Friday, November 19, 2021 8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. By appointment only by completing the FAFSA Appointment Sign-Up Form



Financial Aid professionals or SAISD Counselors will be available at each session to

help with the application process and answer your questions.

Please bring the following documentation to your selected session:

● Social Security/DACA Number

● Student’s Driver’s License

● Student’s Federal Income Tax Returns for 2020

● Parent’s Federal Income Tax Returns for 2020

● Parent and Student Alien registration card (if not a US Citizen)

● FSA ID/Username and Password for student and parent – please visit www.FAFSA.ed.gov to request a username and password.

We understand as a parent you may or may not be completing your FAFSA application on your own time, if so, please complete the opt out form. For more information on the opt out form, please contact your student’s counselor.

For questions or more information, please call the SAISD Guidance and Counseling Department at (325) 947-3838 or visit the SAISD FAFSA information webpage. SAISD looks forward to providing our students this future-ready opportunity to support their individual hopes and dreams in conjunction with Region 15. To stay up-to-date on San Angelo ISD, please visit the SAISD website at www.saisd.org and follow us on Facebook and Twitter.