San Angelo ISD and community organizations offer FREE summer meals to children

More than half of San Angelo ISD students receive free or reduced price meals during the school year. That means school lunches are a primary food source for many.

“We have almost 60% of our students that are economically disadvantaged,” said Michelle Helms, Director of Child Nutrition Services for the San Angelo Independent School District.

Many San Angelo children rely on free or reduced lunches during the school year.

For the 26th year, the San Angelo Independent School District will be offering free summer meals to all children at select sites through the month of June.

“A child is welcome to come without a parent. They can go to any site. There’s no requirement, we don’t take a name, it’s just show up and get a free meal,” explained Helms.

Studies have shown that good nutrition is vital for a child to learn, grow and thrive.

That is why several community groups are partnering with the Texas Department of Agriculture and offering free summer meals.

“San Angelo ISD provides meals through the end of June. In July and August, community organizations and churches will pick up to service those families or children who may have a need of a meal during the summer,” added Helms.

The meals will provide the necessary food groups that a child needs to grow.

“It has protein, carbohydrates, fruits and vegetables,” Helms went on.

Free summer meal sites at SAISD locations will also offer meals at a reduced price to adults.

“We sell them a meal at a very reasonable cost so they can have lunch with their children like a family,” continued Helms.

For a list of summer meal locations, you can visit the website summerfood.org or call 2-1-1.

