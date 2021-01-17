San Angelo hosted the 59th Annual Texas Square and Round Dance Festival

SAN ANGELO, Texas – The Texas State Federation of Square and Round Dancers packed the McNeese Convention center this weekend for their “Dancing Is Fun in 2021!” Mardi Gras themed square dancing event. It is the organization’s 59th Annual Texas State Square and Round Dance Festival. Dozens of men and women, young and old, came together to enjoy an award ceremony, food and drinks and plenty of square dancing.

The event took place from Friday the 15th until Sunday the 17th. Friday night’s festivities included lots of dancing and an after party. On Saturday morning, the dancers met for a business meeting to go over all of the logistics and news within the organization and Saturday night kicked off with a Grand March that led into an hour worth of square dancing. As the weekend came to a close, the members met for a devotional on Sunday morning before departing from San Angelo.

Speaking with the organization’s leaders, it is common for men and women to travel from all over the state of Texas to attend these events. There are many wonderful reasons to get involved with this organization. One of those reasons being the family-friendly atmosphere. When you attend a square dancing event, you can rest assured that there will be no drinking, drug usage or fowl language in the music. The group prides themselves on creating a safe atmosphere for all ages to enjoy. If you are a young adult and plan to attend college after high school, the TSFSRD provides scholarships to those who have been in the organization for a few years. Among these reasons is also the obvious, it’s great exercise! Dancing is always a fun way to keep your heart pumping and memorizing the dance cues keeps your brain’s memory sharp!

There are free admissions for non-square dancers and spectators at these events. Square and round dancing lessons are offered throughout the year by local clubs. If you are interested in learning how to square dance or how to become a member of the TSFSRD, please visit the Permian Basin Round Dance Association’s webpage. You can also find more information at http://www.squaredancetx.com. Ed and Doty Eubank are the President’s of the Permian Basin region and would love to see your face at their next event!

