San Angelo Hispanic Heritage Museum and Cultural Center host Día De Los Muertos event

SAN ANGELO, Texas- The San Angelo Hispanic Heritage Museum and Cultural Center hosted the second annual Día de Los Muertos event. It was held across the San Angelo Fine Arts Museum, The Bill Aylor River Stage and The Bart Dewitt park.

“We believe it is so important as the Hispanic Heritage committee because it is a holiday that transcends all race. Everybody looses a loved one and so we just feel like this is something everyone can understand. We want to honor and celebrate the lives of those that have departed that we love so much,” said Vice President of Hispanic Heritage Museum and Cultural Center, Suzanna Valenzuela.

Saturday’s events included a car show, vendors, food trucks, piñata stations, art workshops, performances by Angelo Express Athletics, Central HS Tex-Ann’s, Lakeview Chiefettes, and Las Damitas y Charritos de Fort Concho.

Attendees were also welcomed to bring mementos that represented family members to the community ultra as well as participate in a procession across Celebration Bridge with more than 200 people in Dia de los Muertos attire. Mexico 2000 Ballet Folklorico, The Project Band, and Grupo Evoluzion also performed throughout the festivities.

Jennifer Gloria, an attendee to all the festivities shares with us why Dia de Los Muertos is so important to her.

“It’s a way to remember my dad. He passed away almost six years ago and I miss him a lot. So I like Día de Los Muertos because it gives me a day to just really honor him,” said Gloria.

The entire event was free of charge to the public but donations from sponsors will go towards keeping Hispanic culture alive in San Angelo.

All of the proceeds are going towards creating the first Hispanic Heritage Museum in San Angelo so although all of the events were free we had tons of sponsors that we really appreciate,” Valenzuela said. “We just wanted for the community come out and learn about Día de Los Muertos, have a great time, and we really feel like that happened today.”