San Angelo Health Foundation releases list of organizations who received grants

SAN ANGELO, Texas – The following is a press release from the San Angelo Health Foundation.

“Board Chair Marilyn Aboussie announced the San Angelo Health Foundation has awarded $768,586 to nineteen nonprofit organizations. With the addition of these grants 213 organizations and 754 projects have benefited from Foundation funding since inception.

Grants Chair David Lupton said the following grants encompass education, health care, mental health, public safety and youth enrichment:

Civil Air Patrol was awarded $25,000 to purchase a portable building for their program. The Civil Air Patrol’s San Angelo Squadron provides classroom instruction to youth cadets focusing on leadership, aerospace, fitness and character.

Friends of the Robert Lee Care Center was awarded $5,600 to construct a gazebo. Their mission is to make life better for the residents of the Robert Lee Care Center. The Robert Lee Care Center is a 70-bed nursing home facility located in Coke County. They currently have 35 residents.

Howard College of San Angelo was awarded $270,160 for equipment for the Health Science Professions and expansion of the Medical Assistant program. Fall enrollment was 2,866 students. Health Science professions offers Emergency Medical Services, Vocational Nursing, and Accelerated ADN for Vocational Nurses, Radiological Technology, Respiratory Care, Surgical Technology and Medical Assistant programs. There are over 135 students enrolled in Health Science majors.

Institute for Cognitive Development was awarded $197,826 to assume operation of the Redwine Child Care Center and also for technology for the Family Shelter. The Institute for Cognitive Development has operated the Family Shelter and the Stonebridge Training Residence since 1977. The Stonebridge Residence is one of the first community settings for individuals with developmental disabilities in Texas and houses 13 residents. The child care center will be unique by also offering services to developmentally disabled children.

La Esperanza Clinic was awarded $105,000 to install in-room technology. Their mission is to provide quality primary and preventative health & dental care services to all people, particularly the medically underserved of San Angelo and the Concho Valley. Services offered are primary care, women’s health, pediatrics, behavioral health and dental care. In 2018 they saw over 8,000 patients.

Lake Ivie Volunteer Fire Department was awarded $85,000 for a brush truck. Lake Ivie VFD has served Concho and Runnels counties since 2000. Their service area is approximately 994 square miles of primarily dry brush land. Recently, they have experienced a population growth enabling the VFD to recruit new volunteers.

San Angelo Area Foundation was awarded $25,000 for the amplification fund for the San Angelo Gives program to be held in May 2020. This is a one day 24-hour online fundraising effort to benefit local charities. The effort generated $2.2 million in donations this year benefitting over 170 local organizations.

Wall Independent School District was awarded $25,000 towards the installation of lights for the tennis courts. The tennis courts are available for use by the physical education classes, the tennis teams, summer camps and the general public. The additional lighting will allow for extended use of the facilities.

Unsolicited seasonal assistance grants for eleven organizations totaling $30,000 were also awarded for holiday programming needs to: Alcohol & Drug Abuse Council, Boys & Girls Club of San Angelo, Children’s Advocacy Center, Concho Valley Home for Girls/Children’s Emergency Shelter, House of Faith, ICD Family Shelter, MOSAIC San Angelo, Salvation Army, San Angelo Early Childhood Center, San Angelo State Supported Living Center Volunteer Services Council and West Texas Boys Ranch.”