San Angelo Health Foundation awards over $1 million to seven area nonprofits

SAN ANGELO, Texas – Board Chair David Lupton announced the San Angelo Health Foundation has awarded $1,247,216 to seven area nonprofits. Since inception 232 organizations and 817 projects have benefitted from $60 million in Foundation funding.

Grants Chair Steve Cecil said the following grants encompass community impact, mental health, and youth development:

Alcohol & Drug Abuse Council for the Concho Valley was awarded $8,200 for improvements to the Journey Recovery Center. The Council has provided alcohol and drug rehabilitation services to the Concho Valley for over 60 years. They opened the Journey Recovery Center in March 2020. The Center is a 72-bed treatment and detox facility and has served more than 500 clients this fiscal year.

Children’s Advocacy Center of Greater West Texas was awarded $150,000 to expand therapy services to their clients. The Center was established in 1992 by concerned community members to reduce the re-traumatization of children by using a coordinated child-friendly approach to child abuse investigations. In 2020 they served over 6,400 clients.

CV Biblical Counseling was awarded $24,955 to install new office flooring. They provide faith-based counseling, pastoral care and ministry training. Counseling services include individual or group sessions, financial coaching or health and wellness coaching. In 2019 they had 1,334 counseling sessions and in 2020 they had 2,125.

Fort Concho National Historic Landmark was awarded $500,000 for the reconstruction of Barracks/Mess Hall 4. Fort Concho was established in 1867 and operated until 1889 as one of several forts to preserve order and protect the citizenry on Texas’ western frontier. Various events are held throughout the year on the fort grounds. In 2019, 56,586 people visited the fort.

Joshua 1:2 Fellowship was awarded $6,512 to purchase a commercial size refrigerator and freezer. They are a faith-based rehabilitation home which began in 1988. They serve men and women and average 120 clients per year. They provide daily meals to clients and sell homemade tamales and banana bread to support their operations.

West Texas Veteran Support Services was awarded $20,000 to provide home repair for low-income veterans, disabled and elderly individuals. Home repairs range from installing grab bars, handrails for ramps, window replacement, HVAC repair, bathroom or kitchen modifications, etc.

West Texas Boys Ranch was awarded $537,549 for the construction of a new multi-purpose building. They were started in 1947 by the Downtown Optimist Club. It is a working ranch that provides boys from all ethnic groups, ages 11 to 17, a safe and secure, Christian environment with positive parenting role models and educational support.

