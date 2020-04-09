San Angelo Health Dept. announces death of patient with COVID-19

SAN ANGELO, Texas – The City of San Angelo Health Department has confirmed that a male in his 70s with COVID-19 died early this morning at Shannon Hospital in San Angelo. The patient did have multiple underlying medical conditions. This is the first death of a patient with COVID-19 to be confirmed in the area.

“This is a tragic development,” Local Health Authority Dr. James Vretis said. “The Health Department, in conjunction with our state and federal counterparts, is taking the necessary steps to slow down the spread of COVID-19. We need everyone to practice social distancing and good hygiene so we can emerge from this pandemic as strong as possible and with the least number of deaths.”

Officials with the State of Texas, the City of San Angelo, Tom Green County and the medical community have agreed that gatherings should be limited to only those within the same household.

More than ever, it is critical that the citizens of San Angelo follow the guideline from the CDC to help limit the spread of disease:

· Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are unavailable, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

· Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth.

· Avoid contact with people who are sick.

· Only leave home when necessary.

· Cough or sneeze into your elbow or use a tissue to cover it, then throw the tissue in the trash.

· Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

If you have symptoms of respiratory illness including cough, fever and shortness of breath, please contact your health care provider. It is important to call ahead before arriving at a medical facility to avoid potential spread of germs.

All updates will be distributed to the public via the City Public Information office.

Courtesy: City of San Angelo Public Information Division