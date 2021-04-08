San Angelo Health Department records six new cases of COVID-19

SAN ANGELO, Texas – The City of San Angelo released the latest COVID-19 numbers for the local area.
April 8, 2021 COVID-19 report
Total positive cases: 16,636
Active cases: 85
Currently hospitalized: 1
New positives for today: 6
Informe COVID-19 del 8 de abril de 2021
Total de casos positivos: 16636
Casos activos: 85
Actualmente hospitalizados: 1
Nuevos aspectos positivos para hoy: 6
|Male
|32
|White
|TGC
|Antigen
|Female
|31
|Hispanic
|TGC
|Antigen
|Male
|40
|Hispanic
|TGC
|Antigen
|Female
|53
|White
|TGC
|Antigen
|Female
|16
|White
|TGC
|Antigen
|Female
|33
|Hispanic
|Out of state
|Antigen