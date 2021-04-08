San Angelo Health Department records six new cases of COVID-19

SAN ANGELO, Texas – The City of San Angelo released the latest COVID-19 numbers for the local area.

April 8, 2021 COVID-19 report

Total positive cases: 16,636

Active cases: 85

Currently hospitalized: 1

New positives for today: 6

Informe COVID-19 del 8 de abril de 2021

Total de casos positivos: 16636

Casos activos: 85

Actualmente hospitalizados: 1

Nuevos aspectos positivos para hoy: 6

Male32WhiteTGCAntigen
Female31HispanicTGCAntigen
Male40HispanicTGCAntigen
Female53WhiteTGCAntigen
Female16WhiteTGCAntigen
Female33HispanicOut of stateAntigen

