San Angelo Health department confirms seven new positive case of COVID-19 for Friday, May 21st

SAN ANGELO, Texas – The City’s Health Department has confirmed seven new positive cases of COVID-19 for Friday, May 21st.

Full breakdown of the report is below:

May 21, 2021 COVID-19 report

Total positive cases: 16,872

Active cases: 44

Currently hospitalized: 12

New positives for today: 7

Released: 19

Informe COVID-19 del 21 de mayo de 2021

Total de casos positivos: 16872

Casos activos: 44

Actualmente hospitalizados: 12

Nuevos aspectos positivos para hoy: 7

Liberados: 19

Female51WhiteTom Green County (TGC)PCR
Male56HispanicTGCPCR
Female52UnknownTGCPCR
Male52WhiteTGCPCR
Male54HispanicTGCAntigen
Female19WhiteTGCAntigen
Female52UnknownTGCAntigen

