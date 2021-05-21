San Angelo Health department confirms seven new positive case of COVID-19 for Friday, May 21st

SAN ANGELO, Texas – The City’s Health Department has confirmed seven new positive cases of COVID-19 for Friday, May 21st.
Full breakdown of the report is below:
May 21, 2021 COVID-19 report
Total positive cases: 16,872
Active cases: 44
Currently hospitalized: 12
New positives for today: 7
Released: 19
Informe COVID-19 del 21 de mayo de 2021
Total de casos positivos: 16872
Casos activos: 44
Actualmente hospitalizados: 12
Nuevos aspectos positivos para hoy: 7
Liberados: 19
|Female
|51
|White
|Tom Green County (TGC)
|PCR
|Male
|56
|Hispanic
|TGC
|PCR
|Female
|52
|Unknown
|TGC
|PCR
|Male
|52
|White
|TGC
|PCR
|Male
|54
|Hispanic
|TGC
|Antigen
|Female
|19
|White
|TGC
|Antigen
|Female
|52
|Unknown
|TGC
|Antigen