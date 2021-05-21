San Angelo Health department confirms seven new positive case of COVID-19 for Friday, May 21st

SAN ANGELO -- The Central football program took the field under the direction of a new head coach for the first time in 12 years at San Angelo Stadium on Thursday.

The Bobcats held their annual spring game with new head coach Kevin Crane at the helm.

The event was an opportunity to see the potential of a young Angry Orange squad with 99 days their first game of the 2021 season.

Hear what Crane and sophomore quarterback Tyler Hill had to say about the contest in the video above.