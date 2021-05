BRADY, Texas - Responding to strict regulations on water quality from the Environmental Protection Agency and the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality, Brady is making headway on a $27 million dollar municipal water system improvement project. The money was gathered through a series of loans and grants, and with the assistance of the Texas Water Development Board.

The project has been a priority for several years, and after a consultation with the city of San Angelo, it is now moving along faster. San Angelo utilizes the Hickory Aquifer, and built a treatment plant specifically for it, a design Brady plans to mirror. "We'd like to give a shout out to our friends in the city of San Angelo," said Project Manager Steven Miller. "They actually were very helpful in this project, we utilize their same treatment processes, and we accelerated our approval."