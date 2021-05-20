San Angelo Health department confirms five new positive case of COVID-19 for Thursday, May 20th

SAN ANGELO, Texas – The City’s Health Department has confirmed five new positive cases of COVID-19 for Thursday, May 20th.
Full breakdown of the report is below:
May 20, 2021 COVID-19 report
Total positive cases: 16,865
Active cases: 51
Currently hospitalized: 12
New positives for today: 5
Informe COVID-19 del 20 de mayo de 2021
Total de casos positivos: 16865
Casos activos: 51
Actualmente hospitalizados: 12
Nuevos aspectos positivos para hoy: 5
|Female
|63
|Hispanic
|TGC
|PCR
|Male
|68
|Hispanic
|TGC
|PCR
|Male
|54
|Unknown
|TGC
|PCR
|Female
|43
|White
|TGC
|Antigen
|Male
|62
|Hispanic
|TGC
|Antigen