San Angelo Health department confirms five new positive case of COVID-19 for Thursday, May 20th

SAN ANGELO, Texas – The City’s Health Department has confirmed five new positive cases of COVID-19 for Thursday, May 20th.

Full breakdown of the report is below:

May 20, 2021 COVID-19 report

Total positive cases: 16,865

Active cases: 51

Currently hospitalized: 12

New positives for today: 5

Informe COVID-19 del 20 de mayo de 2021

Total de casos positivos: 16865

Casos activos: 51

Actualmente hospitalizados: 12

Nuevos aspectos positivos para hoy: 5

Female63HispanicTGCPCR
Male68HispanicTGCPCR
Male54UnknownTGCPCR
Female43WhiteTGCAntigen
Male62HispanicTGCAntigen

