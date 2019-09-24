San Angelo Health Department closed through the week due to workshop

SAN ANGELO, TX – The San Angelo Health Department will be closed September 23 through September 26 while staff attends workshops. This closure includes the immunization clinic for this week.

The Health Services Department is responsible for public health issues ranging from restaurant inspections to immunizations, as well as the public smoking ban. Officials say that while sending part of their small staff to the workshops does necessitate the closure, it’s important for staff to attend.

“As small as we are we are trying to keep this community as safe and as healthy as we can,” said Health Services Director Sandra Villarreal. “That what public health is; not necessarily treating treating something which we do treat STDs and STIs. But it is trying to keep those things at bay.”

The immunization clinic and the rest of the health department will re-open for normal business on Tuesday, October 1.