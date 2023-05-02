SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — KLST’s Erin Hunter went live at 12 p.m. with an update 12 hours into San Angelo Gives 24-hour day of giving. Hunter talked with the organization spearheading the event, the San Angelo Area Foundation.

There are 250 organizations for community members to donate to from across the Concho Valley. Some of these organizations have been out since 4 a.m. on April 2, rallying for their causes, by 12 .p.m the event reached $1.4 million in donations of its $4 million goal.

The Development Director of the San Angelo Area Foundation, Mason Brooks, is a firm believer in supporting the community and organizations of the area you live in.

“It never ceases to amaze me and our staff how generous of a community we actually live in,” said Brooks.

Visit the San Angelo Gives website to check out and donate to 250 organizations across the community.