SAN ANGELO, Texas — KLST’s Erin Hunter speaks with Tabbatha Lenard from West Texas Counseling and Guidance about San Angelo Gives and what it means to them as an organization.

Lenard says “because of the support we receive through San Angelo Gives, we’re able to continue providing hope and healing for our community. We do a little bit of every counseling service, adult therapy, individual counseling, children’s play therapy counseling. We have programs, veterans services program and our zero suicide initiatives and none of that could take place without the support from our community.”

West Texas Counseling and Guidance is a non-profit, outpatient, mental-health service provider dedicated to counseling in the 19-county Concho Valley and Val Verde area.