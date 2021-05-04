San Angelo Gives with Janet Karcher of the San Angelo Area Foundation

SAN ANGELO, Texas – Today, Tuesday, May 4th, is San Angelo Gives a 24 hour online donation event where people can donate to their favorite local charities.

Kayla Brown talks with Janet Karcher, Vice President of Marketing with the San Angelo Area Foundation about the San Angelo Gives 7th year celebration event and they couldn’t do any of this without the support of their supporters and the community.

If you want to donate, San Angelo Gives continues until 11:59 p.m. on May 4th.

For more on San Angelo Gives, click here.

