SAN ANGELO, Texas (KLST/KSAN) — The annual San Angelo Gives fundraiser is now underway!

The 24-hour online fundraising effort started at midnight local time as 250+ organizations are listed this year with the goal $4.5 million for the event which is powered by the San Angelo Area Foundation.

“If we meet $4.5 [million] we have some extra amplification that we think will do great things and we know will do great things for the organizations involved,” said Mason Brooks, a representative of the foundation. “Those are the goals and I have faith in the community because we are simply the vehicle that the community and the area use on this day of giving.”

Interested individuals can find out more about all of the organization participating at the San Angelo Gives website