San Angelo Gives is going on now

SAN ANGELO, Texas – With just under 19 hours to go, San Angelo Gives is going on strong.

According to the sanangelogives.org website, preliminary numbers show they have received around $200,000 for local nonprofits.

Kayla Brown will be live at the San Angelo Area Foundation and will talk with several of the nonprofits participating in San Angelo Gives such as the Boys & Girls Club of San Angelo, Sonrisas Trails Therapeutic Riding, and the United Way.

If you happen to miss any of our interviews at the San Angelo Area Foundation for San Angelo Gives, we will be posting them here on ConchoValleyHomepage.com throughout the day.