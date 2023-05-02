SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — Jennifer Lisson with the Whit Program spoke with KLST’s Erin Hunter during Concho Valley This Morning on how the program is helping students struggling with school.

Lisson shared that the Whit Program is an organization that helps foster students who have fallen behind in their education. “We use university honor students to provide them with some tutoring and some mentoring and get them motivated,” said Jisson.

Through this, the organization hopes to help light a spark in students to get through high school and pursue higher education.

Although the Whit Program started in 2021, the program is already received a national award. Jisson told Hunter their name was submitted through Angelo State University to the National Collegiate Honors Council where they were rewarded with the Best National Collegiate Service.

The Whit Program has a goal of $10,000 for San Angelo Gives, which is taking place all day Tuesday. Visit the San Angelo Gives website to check out and donate to 250 organizations across the community.